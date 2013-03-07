Bank Of Japan Keeps Policy Unchanged

Photo: upload.wikimedia.org

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy statement is out.And as expected, nothing has changed.



The BOJ is keeping interest rates unchanged.

Also, it’s keeping its asset-purchase fund at ¥76 trillion.

“Japan’s economy has stopped weakening,” they wrote.

Experts don’t expect much action until the uber-dovish Haruhiko Kuroda takes the helm at the Bank.

Meanwhile, Japan’s stock market is still up with the Nikkei north of 12,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.