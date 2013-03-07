Bank Of Japan Keeps Policy Unchanged

Photo: upload.wikimedia.org
The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy statement is out.And as expected, nothing has changed.
The BOJ is keeping interest rates unchanged.
Also, it’s keeping its asset-purchase fund at ¥76 trillion.
“Japan’s economy has stopped weakening,” they wrote.
Experts don’t expect much action until the uber-dovish Haruhiko Kuroda takes the helm at the Bank.
Meanwhile, Japan’s stock market is still up with the Nikkei north of 12,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.