Bank Of Japan Boosts Asset Purchases To $494 Billion, Nikkei Jumps

Japan’s central bank increased its asset purchase plan to 40 trillion yen from 30 trillion yen. An increase was widely expected by economists.However, the Nikkei, which was down slightly prior to the announcement, is now positive.



Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.4%

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.5%.

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.2%.

