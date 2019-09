Strange. On the day of the big budget vote, ATMs and online banking systems of the Bank of Ireland are down, according to the BBC.



The bank says it’s eager to quickly get everything up and running again, but for a public that’s already extremely jittery — replete with talk of bank runs – this isn’t a welcome development.

(Via @lorcanrk and @ftalpha)

