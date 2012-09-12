How To Become The Next Head Of The Bank of England

George Osborne, the chief of the British Treasury, is using advertising to complete his next hire: the governorship of the Bank of England, the AP reported this morning.



But he’s doing it the old-fashioned way: by placing advertisements in the press.

In an address to the House of Commons this morning, Osborne said:

“The appointment of [Mervyn King’s, the current head of the bank] successor will be conducted through a fair and open competition … For the first time in history the post will be advertised and the advertisement will appear in the press later this week.”

The ad will appear on the Cabinet Office’s public appointments website and in this week’s issue of The Economist, according to Bloomberg.

So all you recent college grads who are bearing the brunt of rising unemployment — get your resume ready and a pen in hand, here are some pointers from Monster to help get you hired as the next governor of the Bank of England:

Stress your leadership abilities, but don’t forget specific examples: “He or she will demonstrate strong leadership, management and policy skills.”

Don’t forget, you’re a communicator and a facilitator: “He or she will be a strong communicator, have good interpersonal skills and will be a person of undisputed integrity and standing.”

If you speak a second language, mention it. But don’t exaggerate, you’ll probably need to use your linguistic skills: “The Governor represents the Bank in important international fora, such as the G-7, G-20, the European Systemic Risk Board and the Bank of International Settlements in Basel. The Governor is an executive member of the Bank’s Court of Directors.”

Make sure to do research on the company you’re interviewing with, and go into the interview with questions, original ideas, and a vision for you’re role based on your research: “The new Governor will lead the Bank through major reforms to the regulatory system, including the transfer of new responsibilities that will see the Bank take the lead in safeguarding the stability of the U.K. financial system.”

But don’t forget that you’re a team player! Most jobs need you to do both: “The Governor will work closely with the Chancellor of the Exchequer and HM Treasury, which is responsible for setting the framework under which the Bank operates.”

Create some space in your résumé for ‘relevant coursework,’ and maybe try to get a professor in a relevant department to write you a letter of recommendation: the applicant “will have an advanced understanding of financial markets and good economic knowledge.”

Applications close on 8:30 a.m. on October 8, so get moving!

