Bank Of England: The World Is Losing Confidence In Us

In addition, contacts noted that gilt yields were affected by

concerns about how the gilt market would absorb the scale of

prospective issuance by the UK Debt Management Office

and/or potential gilt sales by the Bank. Similarly, because of

the projected UK government debt position, investors

mightalso have become more concerned about the

UnitedKingdom’s credit standing and demanded additional

compensation to hold gilts. The premia on long-horizon UK

sovereign credit default swaps (CDS) rose both in absolute

terms and relative to other triple-A rated sovereign borrowers,

but remained below their peaks earlier in the year (Chart 13).



