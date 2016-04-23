This is what the new £20 note will look like

The Bank of England has unveiled the design for the new £20 note, and it will feature renowned landscape painter J.M.W Turner as its star.

Alongside a famous portrait of Turner, the note will include a recreation of his most well-known painting The Fighting Temeraire, which is on display in the National Gallery in London.

Turner is often cited as one of the greatest artists in British history, with his paintings known around the world. He has an entire wing dedicated to his work in London’s Tate Britain gallery. His image was chosen after more than 29,700 nominations were made for 590 eligible characters, according to the bank.

Speaking about the new note on Friday, BoE governor Mark Carney said:

I am delighted to announce that J.M.W. Turner has been chosen to appear on the next £20 note. Turner is perhaps the single most influential British artist of all time. His work was transformative, bridging the classical and modern worlds. His influence spanned his lifetime and is still apparent today. Turner bequeathed this painting to the nation, an example of his important contribution to British society. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who got involved in the process and that sent us their suggestions for visual artists to celebrate. The range and breadth of these nominations is testament to the UK’s achievements in the arts and the public’s passion for it. The Banknote Character Advisory Committee did an outstanding job of working through these nominations. Their help in reaching today’s decision was invaluable.

According to a statement released alongside pictures of the new £20, the Bank of England said that the new note will come into circulation by 2020. A new £5 note is set to come into circulation in September this year, and will be unveiled in June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.