Bank of England holds rates for 82nd straight month

The Bank of England has voted to keep interest rates on hold once again in its January meeting — as analysts had expected.

The BoE has been on hold as far as interest rates are concerned since March 2009, when the monetary policy committee cut Bank Rate to 0.5%.

Once again, a single member of the nine-person MPC voted for a 0.25 percentage point rate hike, and eight voted to keep the rate where it is for now.

Updates to follow.

