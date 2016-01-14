Bank of England holds rates for 82nd straight month

The Bank of England has voted to keep interest rates on hold once again in its January meeting — as analysts had expected.
The BoE has been on hold as far as interest rates are concerned since March 2009, when the monetary policy committee cut Bank Rate to 0.5%.
Once again, a single member of the nine-person MPC voted for a 0.25 percentage point rate hike, and eight voted to keep the rate where it is for now.
Updates to follow.
NOW WATCH: We tested an economic theory by trying to buy people’s Powerball tickets for much more than they paid
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.