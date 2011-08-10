Bank Of England Lowers Growth Forecast, Warning Of Austerity Pain

After another month of bad data for the UK, the Bank of England downgraded growth expectations for 2011 to 1.4%. Meanwhile inflation stands a “good chance” of hitting 5% by the end of the year.



This adds to expectations that BOE will follow the Fed toward further easing.

More headlines courtesy of CMC Markets:

*BOE SAYS U.K. GROWTH OUTLOOK WEAKER THAN MAY; RISK TO DOWNSIDE

*BOE SAYS GOVERNMENT FISCAL SQUEEZE TO WEIGH ON U.K. DEMAND

*BOE SAYS GROWTH IN EURO AREA LIKELY TO BE MODEST

*BOE SAYS RISKS TO GROWTH OUTLOOK SKEWED SLIGHTLY TO DOWNSIDE

*BOE SEES ANNUAL GDP GROWTH AT ABOUT 2.7% IN TWO YEARS

*BOE SAYS CPI MOST LIKELY TO BE ‘LITTLE BELOW’ 2% IN MED TERM

