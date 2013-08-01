Bank Of England Keeps Stimulus On Hold

Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, attends a monetary policy committee (MPC) briefing on his first day at the central bank’s headquarters in London July 1, 2013.

Bank of England holds its asset purchase program at 375 billion and maintains its interest rate at 0.5%.



It will publish review on forward guidance on August 7 with the inflation report.

This was in line with expectations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.