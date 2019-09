The Bank of England has concluded its interest rate meeting, and it’s keeping rates unchanged 0.5 per cent.



It’s also holding its asset purchase program at £375 billion.

No big surprises here.

Later this morning, the European Central Bank will be revealing any changes to its monetary policy.

