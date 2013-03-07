Bank Of England Keeps Rates Unchanged And Asset Purchases On Hold

Photo: JohnGoode / Flickr

The Bank of England is out with its latest monetary policy announcement.As expected, there was no change in policy.



The BoE has left its benchmark rate at 0.5 per cent. And it’s leaving its asset purchase program at £375 billion.

“It will be interesting to see how many voted for more QE in the minutes,” tweeted the economists at RBS.

Everyone expects things to get more interesting when Canada’s Mark Carney takes the helm at the BoE.

