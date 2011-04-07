The Bank Of England Keeps Rates Unchanged

Headline: The Bank of England has kept rates unchanged.



This wasn’t unexpected. Recent data has shown the UK to have higher inflation than the Bank of England prefers, with a CPI of 4.4% in February.

Growth has been weak, however, and in someways slowing, which is what’s holding the bank back from hiking rates.

