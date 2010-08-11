Bank Of England Cuts Economic Outlook

In addition to reporting on inflation today, the Bank of England said U.K. GDP growth was an anemic 1.1% in Q2 of this year, and cut its outlook as well:



Bank of England:

The Committee judges that the recovery is likely to continue. The most likely outcome for GDP growth is lower than in the May Report, reflecting the softening in business and consumer confidence, the faster pace of fiscal consolidation and a slower improvement in credit conditions. But the downside risks around this central projection are judged to be smaller than in May, due in part to the fiscal measures announced in the June Budget reducing the chances of a sharp rise in long-term interest rates.

Thus they are expecting slower GDP growth than before, but see less risk of further outlook reductions. Here is the range of GDP forecasts they provided below, their most probable forecast scenario is represented by dark green.

Chart 2 shows the Committee’s best collective judgment for the level of GDP, corresponding to the distribution of GDP growth shown in Chart 1. Output is likely to remain well below the level implied by a continuation of its pre-crisis trend throughout the forecast period.

Find the full report below.

ir10aug



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.