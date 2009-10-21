Bank Of England Chief Mervyn King Demands Megabanks Be Split Up

Ben Bernanke would be a whole lot more popular if he talked like Mervyn King, his counterpart at the Bank of England.



In a wide-ranging speech, he slammed banker bonuses, demanded megabanks be split up, and warned “To paraphrase a great wartime leader, never in the field of financial endeavour has so much money been owed by so few to so many.”

Read the whole thing.

Mervyn King



