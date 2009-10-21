Bank Of England Chief Mervyn King Demands Megabanks Be Split Up

Joe Weisenthal
mervyn king

Ben Bernanke would be a whole lot more popular if he talked like Mervyn King, his counterpart at the Bank of England.

In a wide-ranging speech, he slammed banker bonuses, demanded megabanks be split up, and warned “To paraphrase a great wartime leader, never in the field of financial endeavour  has so much money been owed by so few to so many.”

Read the whole thing.

Mervyn King

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.