Bank of England boss Mark Carney smashed the London Marathon in an incredibly fast time

Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney poses with his medal after the London Marathon.

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney finished the London Marathon in an amazing time over the weekend, finishing after 3 hours, 31 minutes and 35 seconds.

Carney was the 5,535th man to finish (of

23,208) putting him securely in the top 25% of times.

He came 533rd of the 2,069 men in the 50-54 age category, and ran for Cancer Research UK. In total, he raised more than £100,000 for the charity.

Pretty impressive for a guy who’s just turned 50, who it’s fair to say has a pretty busy day job.

You wouldn’t think that with the ultimate responsibilities for monetary policy and financial stability in the UK, he could find much time to train.

Carney is already pretty much the only central banker in the world that gets compared to George Clooney — and it looks like he might be the fittest too.

