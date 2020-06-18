The Bank of England injects another $125 billion to boost markets taking its total stimulus plan to almost $1 trillion

TOLGA AKMEN/Getty

The Bank of England said on Thursday it would inject another $US125 billion in monetary stimulus to shore up distressed financial markets, taking its total quantitative easing programme to $US934 billion.

The bank kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.1%.

With the UK economy shrinking by 20% in April and further job losses in May, the central bank is facing intense pressure to do more to shore up the economy.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The UK’s central bank said on Thursday it would add another £100 billion ($US125 billion) of monetary stimulus to boost financial markets impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, taking its total stock of asset purchases to £745 billion ($US934 billion).

The Bank of England said it voted unanimously to maintain its bank rate at 0.1% at its monetary policy meeting held on Wednesday, while the Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to boost its quantitative easing programme. The only dissenter was Chief Economist Andy Haldane.

With the UK economy shrinking by more than 20% in April and a spike in jobless claims in May, the central bank is under immense pressure to continue its influx of a high level of monetary stimulus.

Previously, the British government had announced £330 billion ($US414 billion) of bank loans to support businesses that were faced with distress or about to go bankrupt at the peak of the outbreak.

More follows …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.