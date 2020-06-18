The Bank of England injects another $125 billion to boost markets taking its total stimulus plan to almost $1 trillion

- The Bank of England said on Thursday it would inject another $US125 billion in monetary stimulus to shore up distressed financial markets, taking its total quantitative easing programme to $US934 billion.
- The bank kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.1%.
- With the UK economy shrinking by 20% in April and further job losses in May, the central bank is facing intense pressure to do more to shore up the economy.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The UK’s central bank said on Thursday it would add another £100 billion ($US125 billion) of monetary stimulus to boost financial markets impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, taking its total stock of asset purchases to £745 billion ($US934 billion).
The Bank of England said it voted unanimously to maintain its bank rate at 0.1% at its monetary policy meeting held on Wednesday, while the Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to boost its quantitative easing programme. The only dissenter was Chief Economist Andy Haldane.
With the UK economy shrinking by more than 20% in April and a spike in jobless claims in May, the central bank is under immense pressure to continue its influx of a high level of monetary stimulus.
Previously, the British government had announced £330 billion ($US414 billion) of bank loans to support businesses that were faced with distress or about to go bankrupt at the peak of the outbreak.
More follows …
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.