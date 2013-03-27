Furious Bank Of Cyprus Employees Are Demonstrating Against The Country's Central Bank

Rob Wile

Yesterday, Cyprus’ Laiki Bank, which had basically run out of money, was dissolved.

Part of it — “the good bank” — was folded into the Bank of Cyprus.

But however “good” the assets are, the arrangement is not sitting well with Bank of Cyprus employees.

George Iordanou, a native Cypriot and PhD Candidate at the Department of Politics and International Studies of the University of Warwick, took photos of the tense scene this morning as BoC workers gathered outside their own headquarters to plan a demonstration outside the Central Bank.

Here was the scene outside the Bank of Cyprus as they organised the protest…

george iordanou cyprus bank
cyprus bank george iordanou 2

And the scene outside the Central Bank:

george iordanou 3 cyprus bank

There’s also a rumour the Bank’s president has submitted his resignation.

And here’s George’s assessment:

no optimism

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.