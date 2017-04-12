Here comes the Bank of Canada...

The Bank of Canada will be out with its latest interest rate decision at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast the bank will hold rates at 0.50%.

“[W]e don’t expect any significant change in interest rates or the Bank’s neutral stance on the potential direction of rates in the future,” David Madani of Capital Economics wrote.

The bank previously held rates at its March meeting, as well. Economists suggested that the bank is still waiting to see what US President Donald Trump, who during his campaign espoused a protectionist agenda and articulated his intention to “renegotiate” the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, will do.

The Canadian dollar is little changed at 1.3314 per dollar as of 8:37 a.m. ET.

Refresh this page for updates at 10 a.m. ET.

