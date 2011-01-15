Bank Of America's Website Has Been Down For Six Hours And Counting

The angry tweets began early this morning that Bank of America’s website was down.



While the site can now be loaded by some, millions still can’t access their funds online, says AP.

The bank won’t say how many of its 29 million online customers still can’t access their accounts.

Apparently the problem appeared after a “routine systems change” overnight.

Spokespeople won’t say when the site will be functioning normally again.

The site was down for four hours last August.

No signs of course that this latest outage has anything to do with the Wikileaks threat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.