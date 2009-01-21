Bank of America's Stock Is Worth $0 (BAC)

Henry Blodget

When the market found out about Merrill’s shocking Q4 losses and Bank of America’s secret backroom deal to cover them, investors knocked Bank of America (BAC) stock down another 14%, to $7.  Now the stock is headed even lower.  As it should–because it’s worth zero.

As FBR observes this morning (see below), here is all you need to know about Bank of America:

Tangible Assets: $2.4 trillion
Common Equity: $62 billion

That’s 38X leverage.  Put differently, if the value of Bank of America’s assets drops by $62 billion, or 2.6%, common shareholders own nothing. 

Now let us ask you a question:

Given the rate at which global debt assets are depreciating, given the cascade of defaults from subprime to Alt A to prime to commercial real-estate loans to credit cards to business loans, do you really think Bank of America’s assets are NOT going to drop by 2.6% over the next several quarters?

FBR on BAC:

We reiterate our Underperform rating on Bank of America and reduce our
   price target to $5, equal to 0.4x of historical tangible book value.
   The bottom line is BAC is undercapitalized in our opinion, and
   valuation should remain under pressure until its capital base is
   strengthened. In 4Q08, BAC and MER lost a combined $17.1 billion ($15
   billion loss excluding goodwill). The company enters 2009 with just
   $61.7 billion (pro forma) of tangible common equity, supporting $2.4
   trillion of tangible assets. While loss sharing agreements reached
   with the government suggest that future losses could moderate from 4Q
   levels, given continued growth in credit costs and remaining capital
   markets exposures, our best-case scenario is that BAC does not return
   to profitability until the second half of 2009. BAC’s pro forma
   tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 2.6% is just too low in our
   opinion, particularly for a company with questionable near-term
   profitability and credit costs. We reduce our 2009 operating EPS
   estimate to -$0.40 (from +$2.00), and initiate a 2010 estimate of
   $2.00. We note BAC’s growing preferred balances are an increasing drag
   on earnings, which should reduce net income available to common by
   $5.6 billion in 2009 and $5.8 billion in 2010 and 2011.

     * Recent events: 4Q08 results and government intervention. On
       January 16, BAC announced a 4Q08 loss of $1.79 billion, its first
       loss in over 15 years. Merrill Lynch, not yet consolidated, lost
       an additional $15.3 billion, which prompted BAC to ask the U.S.
       government for assistance, consisting of $20 billion more TARP
       preferred and a backstop on $118 billion of assets. Losses largely
       reflect credit quality deterioration and write-downs on capital
       markets exposures.

     * FBR takeaways. Bank of America’s pro forma capital will include
       $77 billion of preferred equity and just $62 billion of tangible
       common equity. We are concerned that common equity is no longer
       the dominant form of capital at Bank of America. In addition, we
       are concerned that preferred dividends will reduce common EPS
       approximately $0.90 for the next three years at least, which
       impairs the company’s earnings power and puts further pressure on
       already strained capital levels.

     * FBR value-add. BAC issued $18 billion of stock on January 1 to
       acquire Merrill Lynch, but its tangible common equity will
       increase by just $12.2 billion, including a benefit from writing
       down Merrill Lynch’s debt by $15.5 billion. Pro forma for MER, BAC
       has $61.7 billion of TCE, supporting $2.4 trillion of tangible
       assets. It would take another $80 billion of equity to raise its
       TCE ratio to 6%. Bank of America’s dividend cut prudently
       conserves $8 billion annually, but $5.6 billion in annual
       preferred dividend payments reduces its ability to retain capital.
       The conversion of BAC’s $49 billion of TARP preferreds to common
       would go a long way to strengthening its capital structure.

     * Valuation. BAC trades at 0.6x of 4Q08 tangible book of $11.44, but
       we have little confidence in book due to the lack of clarity on
       future credit losses. Shares trade at 3.6x our 2010 EPS estimate,
       but we have little confidence in earnings two years out,
       particularly as we have not modelled potential dilution, which we
       consider a significant risk. Of note, Bank of America’s $46
       billion market cap is now less than the original purchase price
       for Merrill Lynch.

 

 

