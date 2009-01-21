Bank of America's Stock Is Worth $0 (BAC)

When the market found out about Merrill’s shocking Q4 losses and Bank of America’s secret backroom deal to cover them, investors knocked Bank of America (BAC) stock down another 14%, to $7. Now the stock is headed even lower. As it should–because it’s worth zero.



As FBR observes this morning (see below), here is all you need to know about Bank of America:

Tangible Assets: $2.4 trillion

Common Equity: $62 billion

That’s 38X leverage. Put differently, if the value of Bank of America’s assets drops by $62 billion, or 2.6%, common shareholders own nothing.

Now let us ask you a question:

Given the rate at which global debt assets are depreciating, given the cascade of defaults from subprime to Alt A to prime to commercial real-estate loans to credit cards to business loans, do you really think Bank of America’s assets are NOT going to drop by 2.6% over the next several quarters?

See Also:

Why Are We So Afraid Of Fixing Banks The Right Way?

So, BOFA, Why Hasn’t Ken Lewis Been Fired?

FBR on BAC:

We reiterate our Underperform rating on Bank of America and reduce our

price target to $5, equal to 0.4x of historical tangible book value.

The bottom line is BAC is undercapitalized in our opinion, and

valuation should remain under pressure until its capital base is

strengthened. In 4Q08, BAC and MER lost a combined $17.1 billion ($15

billion loss excluding goodwill). The company enters 2009 with just

$61.7 billion (pro forma) of tangible common equity, supporting $2.4

trillion of tangible assets. While loss sharing agreements reached

with the government suggest that future losses could moderate from 4Q

levels, given continued growth in credit costs and remaining capital

markets exposures, our best-case scenario is that BAC does not return

to profitability until the second half of 2009. BAC’s pro forma

tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 2.6% is just too low in our

opinion, particularly for a company with questionable near-term

profitability and credit costs. We reduce our 2009 operating EPS

estimate to -$0.40 (from +$2.00), and initiate a 2010 estimate of

$2.00. We note BAC’s growing preferred balances are an increasing drag

on earnings, which should reduce net income available to common by

$5.6 billion in 2009 and $5.8 billion in 2010 and 2011.

* Recent events: 4Q08 results and government intervention. On

January 16, BAC announced a 4Q08 loss of $1.79 billion, its first

loss in over 15 years. Merrill Lynch, not yet consolidated, lost

an additional $15.3 billion, which prompted BAC to ask the U.S.

government for assistance, consisting of $20 billion more TARP

preferred and a backstop on $118 billion of assets. Losses largely

reflect credit quality deterioration and write-downs on capital

markets exposures.

* FBR takeaways. Bank of America’s pro forma capital will include

$77 billion of preferred equity and just $62 billion of tangible

common equity. We are concerned that common equity is no longer

the dominant form of capital at Bank of America. In addition, we

are concerned that preferred dividends will reduce common EPS

approximately $0.90 for the next three years at least, which

impairs the company’s earnings power and puts further pressure on

already strained capital levels.

* FBR value-add. BAC issued $18 billion of stock on January 1 to

acquire Merrill Lynch, but its tangible common equity will

increase by just $12.2 billion, including a benefit from writing

down Merrill Lynch’s debt by $15.5 billion. Pro forma for MER, BAC

has $61.7 billion of TCE, supporting $2.4 trillion of tangible

assets. It would take another $80 billion of equity to raise its

TCE ratio to 6%. Bank of America’s dividend cut prudently

conserves $8 billion annually, but $5.6 billion in annual

preferred dividend payments reduces its ability to retain capital.

The conversion of BAC’s $49 billion of TARP preferreds to common

would go a long way to strengthening its capital structure.

* Valuation. BAC trades at 0.6x of 4Q08 tangible book of $11.44, but

we have little confidence in book due to the lack of clarity on

future credit losses. Shares trade at 3.6x our 2010 EPS estimate,

but we have little confidence in earnings two years out,

particularly as we have not modelled potential dilution, which we

consider a significant risk. Of note, Bank of America’s $46

billion market cap is now less than the original purchase price

for Merrill Lynch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.