Bank Of America Won't Let Guy With No Arms Cash A Check

As if Bank of America (BAC) needed any more bad press, now there’s this:



CBS12: A Florida man born without arms says a Tampa-area bank would not let him cash a check because he could not provide a thumbprint.

Steve Valdez didn’t have an account at a Bank of America location in downtown Tampa, where he tried to cash a check from his wife last week. However, Valdez has prosthetic arms and is unable to provide a thumbprint. He says he presented two forms of identification but was still denied.

Later Bank of America said the whole thing was a huge error, and that the manager screwed up. Yeah, big time.

