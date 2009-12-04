Bank Of America To Price Huge Share Offering Tonight

Bank of America will price a huge common share offering tonight, in its bid to raise capital and repay TARP ASAP, CNBC reports.



Earlier today, Bank of America made this statement in a press release:

Bank of America today announced that it will repay U.S. taxpayers their entire $45 billion investment provided under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). The repayment will be made after the completion of a securities offering.

