Is The Bank Of America Wikileak Going To Drop Any Day Now?

In court, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange says his organisation plans to accelerate his release of diplomatic cables.



But he also said Wikileaks would also be releasing other non-Cablegate materials, and the expectation is that the next project will concern a bank, and everyone assumes that it’s Bank of America which will be targeted.

After some initial worrries, nobody seems to think that Bank of America is in any serious trouble, although the bank does have a SWAT team internally to fend off worries, and it’s an inherently unknowable risk, since the bank evidently doesn’t know which hard drive has been lost.

John Carney at NetNet has speculated that something is coming shortly, if ony because Wikileaks has been so silent lately.

