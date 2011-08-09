As Bank Of America Tanks, Spokesman Insists: We Do Not Have To Raise Capital

As Bank of America continues to tank, a spokesman for the bank is again saying that it does not need to raise more capital.



The spokesman also says they have a good team in place.

Dick Bove, a bank analyst told Charlie Gasparino, “BAC can go to one dollar and it won’t need to raise capital.”

Very few seem to believe the firm.

Because the facts remain:

Countrywide will cost Bank of America a lot more in mortgage exposure

AIG just sued BofA for $10 billion

In its quarterly securities filing, Bank of America said the $3 billion settlement it had previously reached with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would potentially increase in cost

The New York AG rejected the $8.5 billion mortgage settlement BofA originally reached with BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and PIMCO

In March, the Fed rejected the bank’s plans to pay shareholders dividends.

In July, the firm said that it might need $50 billion in new capital.

Bank of America’s share price is down 50% YTD; 17% today.

