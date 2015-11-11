Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan cannot wait for the Fed to hike rates

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is looking forward to December.

He’s not necessarily expecting an extravagant gift. But, if Federal Reserve Board of Governors Chairwoman Janet Yellen is making a list, what he wants is a rate hike.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s David Westin on Tuesday November 10, Moynihan was asked what a rate hike would do for his business.

“Well we disclosed, and we just – 10-Q within there that basically it’s $US4.5 billion round numbers [in revenue] for every 100 basis points increase in rates, parallel rate rise.”

“[W]hen you have half a trillion dollars in zero interest deposits that are always zero interest and have hit a floor, and when you have loans repriced or rates going up, it’s a good thing for a bank. And this has been a very tough environment.”

So we’ve established he wants the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates off from zero, where they have been for nearly seven years.

But Moynihan also had a pretty solid argument for why it should happen.

“It’s a strong economy,” he pointed out. “October is probably one of the strongest months this year relative to October of last year.”

Plus, there was last week’s eye-popping jobs report.

“The reality is what that really showed is the fundamental underlying strength of job formation, which is the critical thing,” Moynihan said.

We’ve got a little over a month to see if Bank of America and Moynihan get the rate hike they’re looking for.

