Bank Of America Using Taxpayer Money To Sponsor Edvard Munch Exhibit

Outrage! A reader alerts us that TARP-backed Bank of America is using taxpayer money to be the exclusive sponsor of “Becoming Edvard Munch: Influence, Anxiety And Myth” at the Art Institute of Chicago. This is obviously a gross abuse of taxpayer dollars. Somebody call Barney Frank!



Of course, “Influence, Anxiety and Myth” is probably the perfect exhibit for BofA right now.

