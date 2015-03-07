Two former Bank of America wealth management trainees are suing the bank for not paying overtime

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan

Two former Bank of America trainees were disturbed when they found themselves working 10-hour days and even, sometimes, weekends during their training programs. Now they’re suing the bank for not paying them overtime, Bloomberg reports.

Zaq Harrison and Andrew Blum were part of the bank’s “Practice Management Development” trainee program, which according to Bank of America’s website, is designed to teach trainees how to become financial advisors and build their own wealth management practices.

They’re planning to represent about 100 others who have been part of that program over the past several years, the report said.

Altogether, they’re seeking $US5 million.

Harrison pointed to the eight-hour shifts he’d have to work on Sundays during the three-month development stage of his program, according to Bloomberg.

Blum, for his part, was unhappy about attending client functions after work several evenings a week.

They filed the complaint to a federal court in Manhattan on Thursday. We’re excited to see how the global investment bank responds.

Read the full story at Bloomberg>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.