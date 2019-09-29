We found the 50 most powerful people in Bank of America's trading division. Here are our exclusive org charts.

Reuters Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

Business Insider is mapping out the power structure in the global banking and markets businesses overseen by Bank of America Merrill Lynch Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag – one of the most powerful executives on Wall Street.

So far, we’ve found the 50 most powerful people in the bank’s fixed income and equities divisions.

Business Insider spoke with insiders, ex-employees, consultants, and other industry experts for this project.

Senior leaders across Wall Street come and go, but one executive that’s stayed put over the years is Bank of America’s Tom Montag.

Montag oversees the firm’s global banking and markets businesses and is one of Bank of America’s most powerful figures. He’s long been speculated as a potential successor to CEO Brian Moynihan.

Business Insider is mapping out the divisions overseen by Montag, which in sales and trading across fixed income and equities amounts to more than $US13 billion in annual revenue for the bank.

So far, we’ve uncovered the top-50 people within its equities and fixed-income markets businesses.

The two sales and trading groups Montag oversees have distinct power structures. Montag, who climbed the ranks at Goldman Sachs on the back of a stellar fixed-income career, has several key direct reports that share power within FICC.

In equities, there’s one top dog: Fabrizio Gallo, one of the longest-tenured division heads in Montag’s world.

Business Insider spoke with insiders, ex-employees, consultants, and other industry experts to gain insight into the reporting structure. We’ve focused on front-office execs that bear the primary responsibility for driving the group’s revenue – no back-office roles appear in our chart.

Have more information about the organizational structure within Bank of America Merrill Lynch? Contact the reporter at [email protected]businessinsider.com or via encrypted chat with Signal or Telegram.

