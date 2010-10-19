The Crisis Is Over: Bank Of America Is Set To Begin Foreclosures Again

Is that it?



Bank of America says it plans to start re-submitting foreclosures in 23 states next week, and that all in all the foreclosure-gate stuff will affect about 30,000 mortgages. A spokesperson told WSJ that it had not found a single case of a foreclosure without justification, which is key.

Shares are up 2.4% on the news, outpacing the broader market.

Of course, there’s still the mortgage repurchase stuff.

Felix Salmon has a really good FAQ on the issue today here.

And you can see Manal Mehta’s presentation on Bank of America’s exposure here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.