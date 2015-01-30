Bank Of America Is Cutting Its Trader Bonus Pool Up To 10%

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

It’s starting to look like a pretty dismal bonus season on Wall Street with trading revenue down across the board.

Bloomberg News is now reporting that Bank of America, the second-largest US bank, is cutting its bonus pool for equity traders by as much as 10% compared to the previous year, according to unnamed sources.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Citigroup is cutting its bonus pool for fixed income and equity traders by 5 to 10%.

2014 wasn’t pretty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.