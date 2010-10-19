Bank Of America Beats On Earnings, But Revenue Is Weak

Bank of America Q3 EPS of $0.27 — ex-items — has surpassed expectations of $.16.



Revenue of $26.9 billion is below estimates of around $27.1 billion and well below the $29 billion last quarter.

The good news: like the other mega-banks, credit costs fell for the fifth straight quarter.

There’s nothing in the announcement about foreclosure impact or repurchases.

CEO Brian Moynihan will be on CNBC at 7.

Click here for a guide to BofA’s possible mortgage repurchase exposure.

Click here for updates.

