Bank Of America Beats On Earnings, But Revenue Is Weak

Bank of America Q3 EPS of $0.27 — ex-items — has surpassed expectations of $.16.
Revenue of $26.9 billion is below estimates of around $27.1 billion and well below the $29 billion last quarter.
The good news: like the other mega-banks, credit costs fell for the fifth straight quarter.
There’s nothing in the announcement about foreclosure impact or repurchases.
CEO Brian Moynihan will be on CNBC at 7.
Click here for a guide to BofA’s possible mortgage repurchase exposure.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.