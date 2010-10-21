Stocks Rise, But Bank Of America Is Getting Crushed And Now Down 4.5%

Update: It’s getting worse. The stock is now off over 4.5%

Original post: It’s not a bad day in the markets for the bulls.

The major indices are all up over 0.5%. The dollar is down. The euro is down. Gold is up.

It’s a classic risk-on day, at least based on recent history.

But there is one canary, and that’s Bank of America, which got crushed yesterday, and it’s sliding hard today, down another 3%. It’s lost about 8% over the last few days, as the mortgage-putback fears gather steam.

Click here for a background guide to BofA’s putback exposure >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.