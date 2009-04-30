Bank Of America Spikes After Lewis Is Booted

It looks as though the market is perfectly happy to see Ken Lewis removed from his chairmanship, which just might be a prelude to him leaving altogether.



Shares of Bank of America (BAC) are up over 5% in pre-market.

Banks on the whole had a nice day yesterday, and it looks like the irrepressible bull market looks set to continue. Futures are up strong and earnings from the likes of Dow Chemical (DOW) and Procter and Gamble (PG) came in better than expected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.