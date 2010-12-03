Bank Of America Sets Up Swat Team To Combat Wikileaks

Photo: Wikimedia

Bank of America has set up a swat team to combat Wikileaks in case it is, as suspected, the target of the next leak, says Charlie Gasparino.The FOXBusiness news reporter just tweeted:



Bank of America sets up Legal Swat team to combat Wikileaks in case it is the target.

If the rumours are true, Bank of America may really need it.

Earlier this week, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said the leak could “take down one or two banks.”

And soon after, we recalled an interview with Assange from last year, in which he said:

“At the moment, for example, we are sitting on 5GB from Bank of America, one of the executive’s hard drives. Now how do we present that? It’s a difficult problem. We could just dump it all into one giant Zip file, but we know for a fact that has limited impact. To have impact, it needs to be easy for people to dive in and search it and get something out of it.”

His comment in the interview makes it highly likely that Bank of America will indeed be the bank targeted in the next Wikileaks drop, which is expected early next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.