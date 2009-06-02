Bravo! Bank Of America Has Now Raised $33 Billion

Bank of America (BAC) says it’s raised $33 billion of the $33.9 billion demanded of it by the stress tests. Pretty impressive that just a few months ago seemed like it could be a slip away from out-and-out nationalization.



Here’s how it got there:

$9.5 billion from preferred stock conversion.

$13.5 billion from common stock sale

Gain from the sale of China Construction Bank.

$2.1 billion tax gain.

$1.3 billion from dividend savings

$2 billion from other dispositions.

The announcement, which is colorfully titled “Bank of America to Comfortably Exceed Capital Target” doesn’t explicitly give a timeline for leaving TARP (which may come sooner than any of us could’ve have expected just a couple months ago), but it says the goal is to unbridle itself from the government as soon as possible. It also notes that it’s sold non-FDIC guaranteed debt, a key TARP-removing requirement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.