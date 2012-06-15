Bank Of America Renews A Merrill Lynch Office Lease

It looks like Merrill Lynch won’t totally be shoved inside the massive tower Bank of America owns at One Bryant Park. The bank has renewed Merrill’s lease on 120,000 square feet of office space, mostly used for Merrill’s sales team, at 717 Fifth Avenue, the New York Observer is reporting.

That doesn’t answer the big question that’s been on many lips: will Bank of America force Merrill to abandon the symbolically important headquarters in the World Financial centre? Merrill’s return to the offices following 9/11 was seen as a patriotic move and a bolster to downtown real estate.

