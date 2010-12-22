Bank Of America Registers BrianMoynihanBlows.com And BrianMoynihanSucks.com

Is Brian Moynihan worried about something (perhaps related to Wikileaks) or is Bank of America just practicing some prudent defensive brand management.



According to Domain Name Wire, the bank recently registered BrianMoynihanBlows.com, BrianMoynihanSucks.com, BrianTMoynihanBlows.com, and BrianTMoynihanSucks.com so that nobody else can get them first. They also registered .net and .org versions.

In an interview, Julian Assange said the data he has on a major bank could make a leader resign, and everyone thinks that’s Bank of America, and hence… well you get the picture.

