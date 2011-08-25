Don't Look Now, But Bank Of America Is Up 9%

Bank of America isn’t clear of the death spiral, but at least it’s up over 9% today.



Dick Bove and JPMorgan among others called BAC oversold yesterday after the stock tanked $6.01, lows not seen since 2009. This morning Meredith Whitney also said the bank did not face an immediate capital crisis. Brian Moynihan has said the same.

This comes despite concern from some analysts over how the bank lashed out yesterday at critics like Henry Blodget.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.