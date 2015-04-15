Here comes Bank of America ...

Bank of America will report Q1 earnings at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $US0.29 and revenue of $US21.6 billion.
In the same quarter last year, the bank reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.35 and revenue of $US22.8 billion.
Last quarter, BofA saw a dip in quarterly profits, including a $US397 million loss in its real estate division and a net loss of $US72 million in trading revenues.
The bank also spent $US393 million on legal expenses last quarter.
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup will report their Q1 earnings on Thursday.
