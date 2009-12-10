Bank Of America Puts Together An Honest To Goodness CMBS Deal

Bank of America last week priced the second new-issue commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) of 2009, according to industry commentary by Deutsche Bank Securities.



The $460m transaction, secured by 44 office and industrial properties in Florida, could not take advantage of the new-issue CMBS Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) because of the 7-year loan term, Deutsche Bank said.

The collateral pool contained non-standard components including cash flow from the leasing of fibre-optic cables, land and billboards along a 351-mile corridor running from Jacksonville to Miami.

