Brian Moynihan's Complete Introduction of The New BAC

Bank of America has addressed critics and laid out a plan for the future.

The emphasis is on reducing costs, managing the mortgage lawsuits, and reducing the consumer business while putting emphasis on the firm’s international and corporate banking business.

We liveblogged Moynihan’s big presentation of the plan this morning at Barclays–now take a look at the official Future of BofA slideshow.

