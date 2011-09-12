MONDAY: Another Huge Day For Bank Of America

Expect lots more Bank of America fireworks on Monday.



The stock fell back below $7/share on Friday amid the market selloff, and if Europe really gets bad tomorrow, then you’d expect all the financials to get smashed once again.

But beyond that, Brian Moynihan will be presenting at the Barclays Financial Services Conference in New York

The 1-hour presentation starts at 9:00 AM ET, and you can follow a webcast of the event at this link.

It’s likely to be very closely followed: Will Moynihan present specific job reduction plans?

David Reilly at WSJ also suggest listening for what all bank representatives say about the coming earnings season, thoughts on the state of the economy, and thoughts on the Fed’s Operation Twist (which, by potentially flattening the yield curve, could eat into bank earnings).

Should be big.

