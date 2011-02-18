Bank Of America Just Bought This Incredible Country Estate From A Famous Fallen Billionaire

Katya Wachtel
albermarle estate home mansion

Bank of America bought this 300-acre estate for the bargain price of $15.26 million yesterday — it was originally listed for $100 million in 2009.

With no bidders, the price dropped to $48 million; then to $24 million last year.

Still, no-one bit. So it went to auction.

The home belonged to billionaire socialite Patricia Kluge, and amazingly, bidding on the property began at $2 million, an ABC affiliate reported.

BofA owned the mortgage on the estate, and recently filed suit against Kluge last month because it says she defaulted on nearly $23 million in loans.

But apparently Donald Trump has the “right of first refusal” to buy the property later on, according to the Washington Post. He’s been interested in the property and it’s adjoining winery.

Albermarle House itself is 23,538-square-foot

Source: Sotheby's

There are 45 rooms in the house

Source: Sotheby's

It was built in 1985 but stocked with Victorian antiques

Source: Sotheby's

Kluge hired famed interior decorator David Easton to adorn the home

Source: NY Times

The antiques that fill the mansion came from all over the world

Source: NY Times

This is one of the home's 8 bedrooms

Source: Sotheby's

This is one of the many guest rooms

Source: Sotheby's

This is the home theatre

Source: Sotheby's

This is one of the enormous terraces

Source: Sotheby's

The is the guest log cabin

Source: Sotheby's

The is the view out onto the 300 acre property

Source: Sotheby's

The estate has three ponds, stables, a chapel and a helipad

Source: Sotheby's

But Kluge's mansion isn't the only one currently at the centre of legal proceedings...

