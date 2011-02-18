Bank Of America Just Bought This Incredible Country Estate From A Famous Fallen Billionaire

Bank of America bought this 300-acre estate for the bargain price of $15.26 million yesterday — it was originally listed for $100 million in 2009.



With no bidders, the price dropped to $48 million; then to $24 million last year.

Still, no-one bit. So it went to auction.

The home belonged to billionaire socialite Patricia Kluge, and amazingly, bidding on the property began at $2 million, an ABC affiliate reported.

BofA owned the mortgage on the estate, and recently filed suit against Kluge last month because it says she defaulted on nearly $23 million in loans.

But apparently Donald Trump has the “right of first refusal” to buy the property later on, according to the Washington Post. He’s been interested in the property and it’s adjoining winery.

