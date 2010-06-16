Endgame Nears For BP, As BofA Tells Traders To Stop Entering Into Any Long-Term Trades With Former Giant

Photo: Greenpeace

Bank of America traders aren’t allowed to trade with BP anymore.From Reuters:



Bank of America Merrill Lynch has ordered its traders not to enter into oil trades with BP Plc. (BP.L) that extend beyond June 2011.

The order apparently came from a high-level exec and told traders not to engage in trade with BP for contracts beyond one year from this month.

So BAC is freaked out about BP and freaking everyone out about BP too.

And meanwhile, BP is killing these beaches one by one and ruining them forever –>

