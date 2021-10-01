Bank of America’s online banking system went down Friday, locking thousands of customers out of their accounts

Bank of America Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

Bank of America’s online banking was inaccessible to many users Friday morning.

Over 12,000 customers reported issues on Down Detector.

According to BoA, user accounts were secure despite the system outage.

Bank of America’s website was inaccessible to users on Friday morning, preventing thousands of customers from accessing their accounts.

According to Bank of America, the company’s online banking system was down. The bank posted a message on its website saying it is looking into the problem but reassuring customers their accounts were secure.

“We’re aware some clients are experiencing slowness as they try to access account information. We’re working to improve the situation asap. Client information remains safe and secure,” a BoA spokesperson told Insider.

It appears the system has started to let some customers back in as of midday.

Down Detector for BoA showed over 12,000 complaints on Friday morning, with customers saying they cannot access their balances or transfer money, expressing concern about paying bills that are due on the first of the month.

Insider attempted to log into the company’s mobile app but got an error message saying, “We’re sorry, we weren’t able to complete your request. Please try again.”

BoA mobile app error message Taylor Rains/Insider

Bank of America was named the Best Digital Bank in the US by Global Finance in September, which recognizes companies for digital leadership. Judges based their decision on a number of categories, including servicing digital clients and web and mobile site design and functionality. The company also ranked number one for online and mobile banking by J.D. Power.

According to BoA, the company made 1,500 enhancements to digital features and platforms last year and is on track to surpass 2,000 this year. The company is also seeing a rapid increase in digital banking, with 85% using digital channels for deposits.