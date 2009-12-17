Bank Of America Names Brian Moynihan CEO

Bank of America (BAC) has picked Brian Moynihan to replace Ken Lewis as CEO, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Directors voted Wednesday night to elect Moynihan, a 50-year old Bostonian lawyer-by-training.

The job for CEO came down to two internal candidates, according to previous reports. Gregory Curl, the other candidate was the bank’s chief risk officer from St. Louis, and a trusted friend of Ken Lewis.

Moynihan grabbed the job on Monday, says the Journal, when a third candidate, Bank of New York chief Robert Kelly asked for too much money.

Here are some basics on Moynihan from AP:

AGE — 50. Born Oct. 9, 1959 in Marietta, Ohio.

EDUCATION — Brown University; University of Notre Dame Law School.

CAREER — Joined FleetBoston Financial Corp. in 1993 as deputy general counsel. He joined Bank of America in 2004 when the bank purchased Fleet. While at the bank, he has served in several roles, including general counsel, head of global wealth management and consumer bank chief.

FAMILY — Married, three children.

