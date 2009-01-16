Bank Of America Moves Earnings, Too!

Bank of America has joined the parade of mega-banks that have moved their earnings announcements from next week to this week. JP Morgan announced quarterly results this morning, Citi will announce tomorrow. And now, Bank of America, which was set to announce on Tuesday, says it will announce tomorrow also.



All this has lots of people thinking that something very, very big is going to happen this weekend.

