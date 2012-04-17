Bank Of America: The Most Neglected Stocks In The S&P 500

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Equity and Quant Strategy team is out with its latest Active Manager’s Holdings Update report.



They include list of S&P 500 stocks that are either overowned or underowned by the active fund managers.

According the BofA’s analysts, these stocks “could see atypically large moves based on earnings announcement.

Here are the neglected stocks:

Photo: BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

And here are the overowned stocks.

Photo: BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

