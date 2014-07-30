Here's The Bank That Gets The Most Complaints

If you’ve ever complained about your bank, you aren’t the only one.

At least 250,000 others are griping, as well.

That’s the number of consumer complaints that have been made public by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a government agency established in 2010 to keep an eye on financial institutions.

Financial website Magnify Money analysed these complaints and noted that Bank of America, which generates about

a million dollars of revenue per branch each year in fees, gets the complaint crown.

As one of the biggest banks in the United States, it’s not surprising that it gets a lot of complaints. When you have millions of customers, at least some of them are bound to be unhappy. Indeed, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase aren’t too far behind.

However, Bank of America does hold the unique honour of being the only bank to rank highly in three separate categories: credit cards, mortgages, and most complaints overall.

Who else stands out? Magnify Money details their analysis in the infographic below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.