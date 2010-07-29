Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Banker Busted For Illegal Poker Game In Hong Kong

Online Poker game

Michael Tan Boon Suan, a Merrill Lynch banker, was busted along with seven others yesterday for participating in an illegal game of Texas Hold ’em, says the Wall Street Journal.The shadiest part of the poker game is the venue where they were playing. It’s described as being run by two Hong Kong women and two Nepalese women, all in their 20s.



Tan Boon Suan is a 42-year-old licensed securities trader and corporate finance adviser for Merrill Lynch. The others whom he was busted with include a banker, two investment consultants, two company directors, a businessman and a bank teller.

Also, the proximity of Macau, “the Vegas of Asia,” which welcomes poker games and is right nearby Hong Kong and, just makes the seven look sloppy or lazy.

But that’s the worst we can say because theirs seems like a relatively harmless crime. However since playing poker is illegal in Hong Kong, their punishment will be determined in a court appearance in August or September.

For now they’re out on $1,000 bail.

